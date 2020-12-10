News
ഫെയ്സ്ബുക്കിന് ഇന്ത്യയിൽ ലാഭം 136 കോടി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മുംബൈ∙ ഫെയ്സ്ബുക്കിന് ഇന്ത്യയിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ സാമ്പത്തികവർഷം 1277.3 കോടി രൂപ വരുമാനം, 135.7 കോടി രൂപ ലാഭം. 2018–19ലെ വരുമാനത്തെക്കാൾ 43% വർധന. ലാഭം ഇരട്ടിയിലേറെ. ഗൂഗിളിന് കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം ഇന്ത്യയിൽനിന്നുള്ള വരുമാനം 5594 കോടിയും ലാഭം 586 കോടിയുമാണ്. 
