കൊച്ചി∙ ഇന്ത്യൻ റെയിൽവേ ഫിനാൻസ് കോർപറേഷന്റെ (ഐആർഎഫ്സി) 4,600 കോടി രൂപയുടെ പ്രാഥമിക ഓഹരി വിൽപന (ഐപിഒ) ഈ മാസം അവസാനം നടത്തിയേക്കും. വിപണി അനുകൂലമല്ലെങ്കിൽ ജനുവരി ആദ്യ വാരത്തിലോ രണ്ടാം വാരത്തിലോ നടത്തിയേക്കുമെന്നും ഐആർഎഫ്സി ചെയർമാനും മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടറുമായ അമിതാഭ് ബാനർജി പറഞ്ഞു. ആങ്കർ നിക്ഷേപവും ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്നുണ്ട്.
ഐആർഎഫ്സി ഐപിഒ ഉടൻ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Kerala local body polls phase 2 sees 76.28% voter turnout
-
4,470 new COVID cases in Kerala after 52,769 tests on Thursday
-
Sister Abhaya case: CBI spl court set to deliver verdict on Dec 22
-
Speaker Sreeramakrishnan defends ULCCS contracts but says erred in trusting Swapna Suresh
-
Speaker is bogeyman on election days. Oppn accuses him of reckless spending to favour ULCCS