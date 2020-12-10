News
ഐആർഎഫ്‌സി ഐപിഒ ഉടൻ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കൊച്ചി∙ ഇന്ത്യൻ റെയിൽവേ ഫിനാൻസ് കോർപറേഷന്റെ (ഐആർഎഫ്‌സി) 4,600 കോടി രൂപയുടെ പ്രാഥമിക ഓഹരി വിൽപന (ഐപിഒ) ഈ മാസം അവസാനം നടത്തിയേക്കും. വിപണി അനുകൂലമല്ലെങ്കിൽ ജനുവരി ആദ്യ വാരത്തിലോ രണ്ടാം വാരത്തിലോ നടത്തിയേക്കുമെന്നും ഐആർഎഫ്‌സി ചെയർമാനും മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടറുമായ അമിതാഭ് ബാനർജി പറഞ്ഞു. ആങ്കർ നിക്ഷേപവും ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്നുണ്ട്.
