ന്യൂഡൽഹി ∙ റവന്യു കമ്മി പരിഹരിക്കാൻ 14 സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങൾക്കുള്ള കേന്ദ്ര സഹായത്തിന്റെ ഈ മാസത്തെ ഗഡുവിൽ കേരളത്തിന് 1276.91 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചു. റവന്യു കമ്മിയുള്ള സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങൾക്കായി മൊത്തം 6157.75 കോടിയാണ് ഈ മാസം നൽകുന്നത്. കേരളത്തിന് ഈ വർഷം റവന്യുകമ്മി പരിഹരിക്കാൻ മൊത്തം 15,323 കോടി നൽകണമെന്നാണ് ധനകാര്യ കമ്മിഷൻ ശുപാർശ.
കമ്മി സഹായം 1277 കോടി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
