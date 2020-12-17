മുംബൈ∙ ഈ സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം ദേശീയ ഉൽപാദനത്തിൽ വിചാരിച്ചത്ര ഇടിവ് ഉണ്ടാകില്ലെന്ന് സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പഠന റിപ്പോർട്ട്. 7.4% ഇടിവാണ് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നത്. നേരത്തെ കണക്കാക്കിയിരുന്നത് 10.9% ആയിരുന്നു.
ദേശീയ ഉൽപാദന ഇടിവ് കുറയുമെന്ന് എസ്ബിഐ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
KSRTC to resume all services from today
-
CBSE schools in Kerala to resume classes for 10, 12 on Jan 1
-
Knives are out for Surendran after BJP's poor civic poll outing
-
Kochi, Thrissur corpns to fall in LDF's kitty with the backing of UDF rebels
-
Pinarayi writes to Modi, says central agencies conspiring against his government