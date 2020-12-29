News
വ്യവസായ വകുപ്പിന് പുതിയ വെബ്സൈറ്റ്

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ വ്യവസായ വകുപ്പ്, കേരള ബ്യൂറോ ഓഫ് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ പ്രമോഷൻ (കെ-ബിപ്) എന്നിവയുടെ പുതിയ വെബ്സൈറ്റുകൾ മന്ത്രി ഇ.പി.ജയരാജൻ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. ഈസ് ഓഫ് ഡൂയിങ് ബിസിനസ് ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ളവയ്ക്കു പ്രാധാന്യം നൽകിയാണ് www.keralaindustry.org, www.kbip.org എന്നീ വെബ്സൈറ്റുകൾക്കു രൂപം നൽകിയത്.വ്യവസായ പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ഡോ.കെ.ഇളങ്കോവൻ, സെക്രട്ടറി എ.പി.എം.മുഹമ്മദ് ഹനീഷ്, ഡയറക്ടർ എം.ജി.രാജമാണിക്യം, കെ-ബിപ് സിഇഒ എസ്.സൂരജ് എന്നിവർ പ്രസംഗിച്ചു.
