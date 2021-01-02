ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓയിൽ കോർപറേഷന്റെ പാചകവാതകം (ഇൻഡേൻ) ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് സിലിണ്ടർ ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യാൻ 8454955555 എന്ന ഫോൺ നമ്പറിലേക്ക് മിസ്ഡ് കോൾ അടിച്ചാൽ മതിയെന്ന സംവിധാനം ഉടൻ രാജ്യമെങ്ങും ലഭ്യമാകും. ഭുവനേശ്വറിൽ പദ്ധതിക്ക് തുടക്കം കുറിച്ചു.
ഗ്യാസ് ബുക്കിങ്ങിന് മിസ്ഡ് കോൾ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
