റിയാദ്∙ സൗദിയിൽ സ്വദേശികളുടെ ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള കമ്പനി ഏറ്റെടുത്തു നടത്താനും മാനേജരായി ജോലി ചെയ്യാനും വിദേശികൾക്ക് അനുമതി. വിദേശികളെ മാനേജരായി നിയമിക്കാൻ പാടില്ലെന്നും കമ്പനി നടത്തിപ്പ് ഏൽപ്പിക്കരുതെന്നുമായിരുന്നു നിലവിലെ നിയമം. സ്വദേശിവൽക്കരണം ശക്തമാക്കിയതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ഒട്ടേറെ പേർക്കു ജോലി നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു.
സൗദി കമ്പനികൾ ഏറ്റെടുത്തു നടത്താൻ വിദേശികൾക്ക് അനുമതി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
