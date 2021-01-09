News
ഇക്വിറസ് വെൽത്തിന്റെ നിക്ഷേപ ആപ്

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മുംബൈ∙ നിക്ഷേപ മാർഗനിർദേശമേകാനും നിക്ഷേപ അക്കൗണ്ട് തുടങ്ങാനും  നിക്ഷേപകരെ സഹായിക്കുന്ന ആപ് ഇക്വിറസ് വെൽത്  പുറത്തിറക്കി. 2 മിനിറ്റിൽ നിക്ഷേപ അക്കൗണ്ട് ആരംഭിക്കാനാകുമെന്നു കമ്പനി പറഞ്ഞു.
