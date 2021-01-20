News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

ബാറ്ററി സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ്പിൽ വി-ഗാർഡിന്റെ നിക്ഷേപം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കൊച്ചി∙ കൺസ്യൂമർ ഇലക്ട്രോണിക്‌സ് കമ്പനിയായ വി-ഗാർഡ് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രീസ് വൈദ്യുത ബാറ്ററി രംഗത്തെ സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ്പായ ഗിഗാഡൈൻ എനർജി ലാബ്‌സ് പ്രൈവറ്റ് ലിമിറ്റഡിന്റെ 18.77% ഓഹരി സ്വന്തമാക്കുന്നു. 33.4 കോടി രൂപയാണു നിക്ഷേപം. മുംബൈ ആസ്ഥാനമായ ഗിഗാഡൈൻ ബദൽ ബാറ്ററി സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യ അടിസ്ഥാനമാക്കിയുള്ള നൂതന ഊർജ സംഭരണ ഉൽപന്ന വികസനത്തിലാണ് ശ്രദ്ധ കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA