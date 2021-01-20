കൊച്ചി∙ കൺസ്യൂമർ ഇലക്ട്രോണിക്സ് കമ്പനിയായ വി-ഗാർഡ് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രീസ് വൈദ്യുത ബാറ്ററി രംഗത്തെ സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ്പായ ഗിഗാഡൈൻ എനർജി ലാബ്സ് പ്രൈവറ്റ് ലിമിറ്റഡിന്റെ 18.77% ഓഹരി സ്വന്തമാക്കുന്നു. 33.4 കോടി രൂപയാണു നിക്ഷേപം. മുംബൈ ആസ്ഥാനമായ ഗിഗാഡൈൻ ബദൽ ബാറ്ററി സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യ അടിസ്ഥാനമാക്കിയുള്ള നൂതന ഊർജ സംഭരണ ഉൽപന്ന വികസനത്തിലാണ് ശ്രദ്ധ കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
ബാറ്ററി സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ്പിൽ വി-ഗാർഡിന്റെ നിക്ഷേപം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
CPM out to ridicule 'old wine' Chandy and 'press conference' Chennithala
-
Centre proposes to suspend farm laws for one and half years, farmers say will discuss offer
-
Mollywood's grandpa Unnikrishnan Namboothiri dies at 98
-
Will submit petition to PM Modi, says Jesna’s father
-
6,815 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Wednesday; 7,364 recoveries