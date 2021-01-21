തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ മടങ്ങിയെത്തിയ പ്രവാസികൾക്ക് നോർക്കയുടെ 15% ശതമാനം മൂലധന സബ്സിഡിയോടെ 30 ലക്ഷം രൂപ വരെ സ്വയം സംരംഭം തുടങ്ങാൻ വായ്പ. 16 ബാങ്കുകൾക്കു പുറമേ പ്രവാസി കോ ഓപ്പറേറ്റീവ് സൊസൈറ്റി വഴിയും വായ്പ ലഭിക്കും. നോർക്ക റൂട്സിന്റെ ടോൾ ഫ്രീ നമ്പർ 1800 425 3939 (ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിന്ന്), 00918802012345 (വിദേശത്തു നിന്ന്).
പ്രവാസി വായ്പ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
