ടാറ്റ മോട്ടോഴ്സ് കാർ വില കൂട്ടി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മുംബൈ∙ ടാറ്റ മോട്ടോഴ്സ് കാറുകൾക്കു വില ഉയർത്തി. 26,000 രൂപ വരെയാണു വർധന. 21വരെയുള്ള ബുക്കിങ്ങുകൾക്കു വിലവർധന ബാധകമല്ലെന്നും കമ്പനി അറിയിച്ചു.
