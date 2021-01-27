കൊച്ചി∙ പ്രീമിയം ഹാച്ച്ബാക്ക് ആയ ടാറ്റ ആൽട്രോസിന്റെ ടർബോ പെട്രോൾ എൻജിൻ വകഭേദം വിപണിയിലിറക്കി. നിലവിലുള്ള സാധാരണ എൻജിൻ വകഭേദത്തേക്കാൾ 60000 രൂപ കൂടുതലാണ്. 7,73,500 രൂപ മുതലാണ് എക്സ് ഷോറൂം വില. 1.2 ലീറ്റർ ഐടർബോ എൻജിന് 110 പിഎസ് കരുത്തുണ്ട്. എക്സ് സെഡ് പ്ലസ് എന്ന ഉയർന്ന മോഡലും അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു.
ആൽട്രോസ് ടർബോ മോഡൽ വിപണിയിൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
