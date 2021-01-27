മുംബൈ∙ ലോകത്തെ ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ വിപണി മൂല്യമുള്ള ഐടി കമ്പനിയെന്ന നേട്ടം സ്വന്തമാക്കി ടാറ്റ കൺസൽറ്റൻസി സർവീസസ്(ടിസിഎസ്). ബോംബെ സ്റ്റോക് എക്സ്ചേഞ്ചിലെ ഓഹരി വ്യാപാരത്തിനിടെ ആകെ മൂല്യം 17000 കോടി ഡോളറായി ഉയർന്നതോടെയാണ് ഈ നേട്ടം. അമേരിക്കൻ–ഐറിഷ് കമ്പനിയായ ആക്സെഞ്ചറിനെയാണ് ടിസിഎസ് പിന്നിലാക്കിയത്. ന്യൂയോർക്ക് സ്റ്റോക് എക്സ്ചേഞ്ചിൽ ലിസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്ന ആക്സെഞ്ചറിന്റെ ഓഹരിമൂല്യം ആ സമയത്ത് 16800 കോടി ഡോളറായിരുന്നു.
വിപണി മൂല്യത്തിൽ ഒന്നാമതെത്തി ടിസിഎസ്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
