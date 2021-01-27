ന്യൂയോർക്ക്∙ പ്രമുഖ സാമ്പത്തിക ശക്തികളായ അമേരിക്കയും റഷ്യയും അടക്കം കോവിഡ് പ്രതിസന്ധിയിൽ ക്ഷീണിച്ചപ്പോൾ, 2020ൽ ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്ക് നേരിട്ടുള്ള വിദേശ നിക്ഷേപം 13% വർധിച്ചെന്ന് യുഎൻ. യുണൈറ്റഡ് നേഷൻസ് കോൺഫറൻസ് ഓൺ ട്രേഡ് ആൻഡ് ഡവലപ്മെന്റ് (യുഎൻസിടിഡി) പുറത്തിറക്കിയ റിപ്പോർട്ടിലാണ് ഈ വിവരം. ലോകമാകെ 2020ൽ വിദേശ നിക്ഷേപം 42% ഇടിഞ്ഞെങ്കിലും ചൈനയും ഇന്ത്യയും നേട്ടം കൊയ്തു. ഡിജിറ്റൽ മേഖലയിലാണ് ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്ക് ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ വിദേശ നിക്ഷേപം വന്നത്. ചൈനയുടെ വിദേശ നിക്ഷേപത്തിലുണ്ടായ വർധന 4%.
ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്കുള്ള വിദേശ നിക്ഷേപം 13% വർധിച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
