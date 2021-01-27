കൊച്ചി∙ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിർമിക്കുന്ന പുതിയ സ്കോഡ കുഷാക്കിന്റെ അവതരണം മാർച്ചിൽ നടക്കും. മിഡ്-സൈസ് എസ്യുവിയാണ്. 1.0 ലീറ്റർ, 1.5 ലീറ്റർ ടിഎസ്ഐ എന്നീ എൻജിനുകളാണ് വാഹനത്തിനുള്ളത്. 6 സ്പീഡ് മാനുവൽ, 6 സ്പീഡ് ഓട്ടമാറ്റിക്, 7 സ്പീഡ് ഡിഎസ്ജി ഗിയർബോക്സ് ഓപ്ഷനുകളിൽ ലഭിക്കും.
സ്കോഡ കുഷാക്ക് മാർച്ചിൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
