മുംബൈ∙ സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടർമാരായി ജെ.സ്വാമിനാഥൻ, അശ്വിനി കുമാർ തിവാരി എന്നിവർ ചുമതലയേറ്റു. മൂന്നു വർഷത്തേക്കാണു നിയമനം. സ്വാമിനാഥൻ എസ്ബിഐ ഫിനാൻസ് ഡപ്യൂട്ടി മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടറായി പ്രവർത്തിച്ചുവരികയായിരുന്നു. അശ്വിനി കുമാർ തിവാരി എസ്ബിഐ കാർഡ് എംഡി ആയിരുന്നു.
സ്വാമിനാഥൻ, അശ്വിനി തിവാരി എസ്ബിഐ എംഡി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
