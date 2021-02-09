ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ വൈദ്യുത എസ്യുവി ഐ പേസ് അടുത്ത മാസം 9ന് ഇന്ത്യയിൽ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് ജാഗ്വർ ലാൻഡ് റോവർ(ജെഎൽആർ) അറിയിച്ചു. ബുക്കിങ് ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. 90 കിലോവാട്ട് ലിഥിയം അയോൺ ബാറ്ററിയാണ് ഐ പേസിൽ ഉള്ളത്. 0–100 കിലോമീറ്റർ വേഗം എടുക്കാൻ 4.8 സെക്കൻഡ് മതി.
ഐ പേസ് അടുത്ത മാസം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Fashion Gold scam: MC Kamaruddin MLA walks out of jail, alleges conspiracy behind arrest
-
5,281 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala after 71K tests; test positivity rate at 7.37
-
KV Thomas appointed KPCC Working President
-
Britain's coronavirus variant a concern, 'likely to sweep the world', says scientist
-
Bail of Saritha Nair, Biju Radhakrishnan cancelled in a solar case