ഐ പേസ് അടുത്ത മാസം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ വൈദ്യുത എസ്‌യുവി ഐ പേസ് അടുത്ത മാസം 9ന് ഇന്ത്യയിൽ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് ജാഗ്വർ ലാൻഡ് റോവർ(ജെഎൽആർ) അറിയിച്ചു. ബുക്കിങ് ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. 90 കിലോവാട്ട് ലിഥിയം അയോൺ ബാറ്ററിയാണ് ഐ പേസിൽ ഉള്ളത്. 0–100 കിലോമീറ്റർ വേഗം എടുക്കാൻ 4.8 സെക്കൻഡ് മതി.
