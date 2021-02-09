ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ ജാപ്പനീസ് ടൂവീലർ നിർമാതാക്കളായ യമഹ പുതിയ എഫ്സി(FZ) സീരീസ് മോട്ടോർ സൈക്കിൾ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു. 1,03,700 രൂപയാണ് (എക്സ് ഷോറൂം) പ്രാരംഭവില. എഫ്സി എഫ്1, എഫ്സിഎസ് എഫ്1 വകഭേദങ്ങളിൽ ലഭ്യം. 149 സിസിയാണ് എൻജിൻ. 137 കിലോഗ്രാം ഭാരം. ബ്ലൂടൂത്തുമായി ബന്ധിപ്പിക്കാവുന്ന കണക്ട് എക്സ് സൗകര്യവുമുണ്ട്.
പുതിയ യമഹ എഫ്സി വിപണിയിൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
