കൊച്ചി ∙ ഐസിഐസിഐ പ്രുഡൻഷ്യൽ ലൈഫ് ഇൻഷുറൻസ് 'ഐസിഐസിഐ2 പ്രു ഗാരന്റീഡ് ഇൻകം ഫോർ ടുമാറോ' എന്ന പേരിൽ പുതിയ സമ്പാദ്യ പദ്ധതി അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു. മെച്യുരിറ്റി തുക എപ്പോൾ ലഭിക്കണമെന്ന കാര്യത്തിൽ പോളിസി ഉടമയുടെ ആവശ്യമനുസരിച്ച് 3 രീതികളിലൊന്നു തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കാം.
ഗാരന്റീഡ് ഇൻകം പോളിസിയുമായി ഐസിഐസിഐ പ്രു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
