കൊച്ചി∙എംജി മോട്ടർ ഇന്ത്യ ഹെക്ടർ എസ്യുവിയുടെ പെട്രോൾ എൻജിൻ പതിപ്പിന് സിവിടി ഓട്ടമാറ്റിക് ഗിയർ സംവിധാനം കൂടി അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു. മാനുവൽ ഗിയർ, ഇരട്ട ക്ലച്ച് ഓട്ടമാറ്റിക് ഗിയർ എന്നിവയുള്ള വേരിയന്റുകളും പെട്രോൾ എൻജിനോടെ ലഭ്യമാണ്. 143 എച്ച്പി കരുത്തുള്ള 1.5ലീറ്റർ പെട്രോൾ എൻജിനാണ് ഹെക്ടറിന്റേത്. 5–സീറ്റർ ഹെക്ടർ സിവിടി വേരിയന്റുകൾ 16.52 ലക്ഷം രൂപ, 18.10 ലക്ഷം എന്നീ ഷോറൂം വിലകളിലും 6–സീറ്റർ ഹെക്ടർ പ്ലസ് സിവിടി 17.22 ലക്ഷം, 18.90 ലക്ഷം എന്നീ വിലകളിലും ലഭിക്കും.
എംജി ഹെക്ടറിന് പുതിയ ഓട്ടമാറ്റിക് പതിപ്പ്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
