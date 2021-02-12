ഇന്ത്യയുടെ(എസ്ബിഐ) ഭവന വായ്പ ബിസിനസ് 5 ലക്ഷം കോടി രൂപ കവിഞ്ഞു. 2024ൽ ഇത് 7 ലക്ഷം കോടി രൂപയിൽ എത്തിക്കാൻ ബാങ്ക് ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്നു. റിയൽ എസ്റ്റേറ്റ്-ഭവന വായ്പ ബിസിനസ് കഴിഞ്ഞ 10 വർഷത്തിനിടയിൽ അഞ്ചിരട്ടി വളർച്ചയാണ് നേടിയത്. ഭവന വായ്പ മേഖലയിൽ 34 ശതമാനം വിപണി വിഹിതമുള്ള ബാങ്കിന്റെ ഭവന വായ്പയുടെ പലിശ 6.8% മുതലാണ്.
5 ലക്ഷം കോടി പിന്നിട്ട് എസ്ബിഐ ഭവന വായ്പ കൊച്ചി∙ സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
CPI will not allow 3-term MLAs to contest upcoming assembly polls
-
11 killed in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu
-
ISL: Late goal helps Hyderabad FC hold SC East Bengal to 1-1 draw
-
COVID-19: 5,397 new cases in Kerala on Friday, death toll nears 4K
-
Here's Kamaruddin's poser to Pinarayi: Why was Fashion Gold MD not arrested?