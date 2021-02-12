News
5 ലക്ഷം കോടി പിന്നിട്ട് എസ്ബിഐ ഭവന വായ്പ കൊച്ചി∙ സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ്

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ഇന്ത്യയുടെ(എസ്ബിഐ) ഭവന വായ്പ ബിസിനസ് 5 ലക്ഷം കോടി രൂപ കവിഞ്ഞു. 2024ൽ ഇത് 7 ലക്ഷം കോടി രൂപയിൽ എത്തിക്കാൻ ബാങ്ക്  ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്നു. റിയൽ എസ്റ്റേറ്റ്-ഭവന വായ്പ ബിസിനസ് കഴിഞ്ഞ 10 വർഷത്തിനിടയിൽ  അഞ്ചിരട്ടി വളർച്ചയാണ് നേടിയത്. ഭവന വായ്പ മേഖലയിൽ 34 ശതമാനം വിപണി വിഹിതമുള്ള ബാങ്കിന്റെ ഭവന വായ്പയുടെ പലിശ 6.8% മുതലാണ്.
