പാരിസ്∙ ഹോട്ടൽ റാങ്കിങ് സംബന്ധിച്ച് ഉപയോക്താക്കൾക്ക് തെറ്റായ വിവരങ്ങൾ നൽകിയതിന് ഗൂഗിൾ അയർലൻഡും ഗൂഗിൾ ഫ്രാൻസും 13.4 ലക്ഷം ഡോളർ (10 കോടി രൂപ) പിഴയൊടുക്കും. ഫ്രഞ്ച് ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയവും സാമ്പത്തിക തട്ടിപ്പുകൾക്ക് എതിരായ നിരീക്ഷണ ഏജൻസിയും ചേർന്നാണ് ഉപയോക്താക്കളുടെ പരാതിയിൽ അന്വേഷണം നടത്തിയത്. 2019 സെപ്റ്റംബറിനു ശേഷം ഹോട്ടൽ റാങ്കിങ് സംബന്ധിച്ച നടപടികളിൽ ഗൂഗിൾ മാറ്റം വരുത്തിയിരുന്നു.
ഹോട്ടൽ റാങ്കിങ്: ഗൂഗിളിന് പിഴ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Customs arrests Unitac MD Santhosh Eapen in dollar smuggling case
-
India's fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world: PM Modi
-
Row over not inviting Salim Kumar to IFFK, actor says he was excluded for backing Congress
-
4,937 new COVID cases in Kerala after 74,352 tests on Tuesday
-
KSFE's latest promotion order upsets a section of staff