മുംബൈ∙ വാഹന നിർമാതാക്കളായ റെനോയുടെ പുതിയ എസ്യുവി കൈഗറിന് വില 5.45 ലക്ഷം മുതൽ 9.55 ലക്ഷം വരെ (രാജ്യമാകെ എക്സ് ഷോറൂം). ബുക്കിങ് ആരംഭിച്ചു. ആർഎക്സ്ഇ, ആർഎക്സ്എൽ, ആർഎക്സ്ടി, ആർഎക്സ്സെഡ് എന്നീ വേരിയന്റുകളാണ് ഉള്ളത്. മാനുവൽ, എഎംടി, ടർബോ മാനുവൽ, ടർബോ എക്സ്ട്രോണിക് സിവിടി എന്നീ ട്രാൻസ്മിഷനുകളിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്. ഒരു ലീറ്റർ ടർബോ എൻജിനുള്ള കൈഗർ ആറു നിറങ്ങളിലും ഡ്യൂവൽ ടോണിലും ലഭിക്കും. വെബ് സൈറ്റിലോ ഡീലർഷിപ്പിലോ 11,000 രൂപ നൽകി ബുക് ചെയ്യാം.
റെനോ കൈഗർ: വില 5.45 ലക്ഷം മുതൽ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
