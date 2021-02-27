കൊച്ചി∙ ആമസോൺ ഇന്ത്യ, രാജ്യത്തെ ഡെലിവറി വാഹന നിരയിൽ ഇലക്ട്രിക് വാഹനങ്ങൾ (ഇവി) ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി മഹീന്ദ്ര ഇലക്ട്രിക്കുമായി പങ്കാളിത്തത്തിലേർപ്പെട്ടു. ബെംഗളൂരു, ന്യൂഡൽഹി, ഹൈദരാബാദ്, അഹമ്മദാബാദ്, ഭോപ്പാൽ, ഇൻഡോർ, ലഖ്നൗ എന്നീ നഗരങ്ങളിലായി ആമസോൺ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഡെലിവറി സർവീസ് പങ്കാളികളുടെ ശൃംഖലയുമായി ചേർന്ന് 100 മഹീന്ദ്ര ട്രിയോ സോർ വൈദ്യുത വാഹനങ്ങൾ വിന്യസിച്ചു.
ആമസോൺ ഇന്ത്യ– മഹീന്ദ്ര ഇലക്ട്രിക് പങ്കാളിത്തം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
