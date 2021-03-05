മുംബൈ∙ ടാറ്റ മോട്ടോഴ്സ് ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ആദ്യത്തെ 3-ആക്സിൽ (10 വീലർ) 31 ടൺ ട്രക്ക് ‘സിഗ്ന 3118 ടി’ പുറത്തിറക്കി. നിലവിലെ 28 ടൺ ട്രക്കിനെ അപേക്ഷിച്ച് മൂന്നര ടൺ ഭാരം കൂടുതൽ വഹിക്കുമെന്നും എന്നാൽ അതേ ഇന്ധന, പരിപാലനച്ചെലവു മാത്രമേ വരൂ എന്നും കമ്പനി അറിയിച്ചു. വിവിധ ടാങ്കർ ഉപയോഗങ്ങൾക്ക് ഉപകരിക്കും. 186 എച്ച്പി കരുത്തുളള ഡീസൽ എൻജിനാണിതിന്.
3-ആക്സിൽ 31 ടൺ ട്രക്കുമായി ടാറ്റ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
