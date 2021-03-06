മുംബൈ∙ പ്രമുഖ ഐടി കമ്പനിയായ വിപ്രോ, ലണ്ടൻ ആസ്ഥാനമായ കാപ്കോയെ ഏറ്റെടുത്തു. 145 കോടി ഡോളറിന്റെ ഇടപാടാണിത്. (ഏകദേശം 10,500 കോടി രൂപ). വിപ്രോ നടപ്പാക്കുന്ന ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ഏറ്റെടുക്കൽ കൂടിയാണിത്. ആഗോള തലത്തിൽ ടെക്നോളജി, മാനേജ്മെന്റ് കൺസൽറ്റൻസി സേവനം ലഭ്യമാക്കുന്ന കമ്പനിയാണ് കാപ്കോ.
കാപ്കോയെ ഏറ്റെടുത്ത് വിപ്രോ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
