News
Videos
Movie
Tech
Sports
Life
Astro
Health
Auto
Music
She
Homestyle
Travel
Pachakam
Environment
Literature
Career
Karshakasree
Sampadyam
Global Malayali
Children
Opinion
Podcasts
Obit
Classifieds
Mobile
E-Editions
Photos
Subscription
Books
E-Paper

ഐസിഐസിഐ ബാങ്ക് ഭവന വായ്പാ പലിശ നിരക്ക് കുറച്ചു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

തിരുവനന്തപുരം ∙  ഐസിഐസിഐ ബാങ്ക് ഭവന വായ്പാ പലിശ നിരക്ക് 6.70 ശതമാനമാക്കി കുറച്ചു. 10 വർഷത്തെ ഏറ്റവും താഴ്ന്ന നിരക്കാണിത്.  ഈ നിരക്ക് 75 ലക്ഷം രൂപ വരെയുള്ള ഭവന വായ്പകൾക്കാണ് ബാധകം. 75 ലക്ഷം രൂപയ്ക്കു മുകളിലുള്ള വായ്പകൾക്ക് 6.75 ശതമാനമാണ് നിരക്ക്. ഈ മാസം 31 വരെ പുതുക്കിയ നിരക്ക് ലഭ്യമായിരിക്കുമെന്നു ഐസിഐസിഐ ബാങ്ക് സെക്വേർഡ് അസറ്റ്സ് വിഭാഗം മേധാവി രവി നാരായണൻ പറഞ്ഞു.
MORE IN BUSINESS
RELATED STORIES

FROM ONMANORAMA