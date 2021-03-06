തിരുവനന്തപുരം ∙ ഐസിഐസിഐ ബാങ്ക് ഭവന വായ്പാ പലിശ നിരക്ക് 6.70 ശതമാനമാക്കി കുറച്ചു. 10 വർഷത്തെ ഏറ്റവും താഴ്ന്ന നിരക്കാണിത്. ഈ നിരക്ക് 75 ലക്ഷം രൂപ വരെയുള്ള ഭവന വായ്പകൾക്കാണ് ബാധകം. 75 ലക്ഷം രൂപയ്ക്കു മുകളിലുള്ള വായ്പകൾക്ക് 6.75 ശതമാനമാണ് നിരക്ക്. ഈ മാസം 31 വരെ പുതുക്കിയ നിരക്ക് ലഭ്യമായിരിക്കുമെന്നു ഐസിഐസിഐ ബാങ്ക് സെക്വേർഡ് അസറ്റ്സ് വിഭാഗം മേധാവി രവി നാരായണൻ പറഞ്ഞു.
ഐസിഐസിഐ ബാങ്ക് ഭവന വായ്പാ പലിശ നിരക്ക് കുറച്ചു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
