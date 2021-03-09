മുംബൈ∙ രാജ്യാന്തര വിപണിയിൽ ക്രൂഡ് ഓയിൽ വില കൂടുകയും, ഡോളർ കരുത്താർജിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതോടെ രൂപയ്ക്കു ക്ഷീണം. ഡോളറുമായുള്ള വിനിമയത്തിൽ രൂപ 23 പൈസ ഇടിഞ്ഞ് 73.25 എന്ന നിലവാരത്തിലെത്തി.
രൂപ 23 പൈസ ഇടിഞ്ഞു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
