രൂപ 23 പൈസ ഇടിഞ്ഞു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മുംബൈ∙ രാജ്യാന്തര വിപണിയിൽ ക്രൂഡ് ഓയിൽ വില കൂടുകയും, ഡോളർ കരുത്താർജിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതോടെ രൂപയ്ക്കു ക്ഷീണം. ഡോളറുമായുള്ള വിനിമയത്തിൽ രൂപ 23 പൈസ ഇടിഞ്ഞ് 73.25 എന്ന നിലവാരത്തിലെത്തി. 
