ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ ടാറ്റ മോട്ടോഴ്സിൽ നിന്ന് പാസഞ്ചർ വാഹന ബിസിനസ് വേർപെടുത്തി പ്രത്യേക വിഭാഗമാക്കുന്നതിന് ഓഹരി ഉടമകൾ അനുവാദം നൽകി. ഈ വർഷം മേയ്–ജൂൺ മാസത്തോടെ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കും. ടാറ്റ മോട്ടോഴ്സിൽ പാസഞ്ചർ വാഹന വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെ മൂല്യം 9,417 കോടിയുടേതാണ്. പാസഞ്ചർ, വാണിജ്യ വാഹന വിഭാഗങ്ങൾ രണ്ടായി നിർത്തി ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുകയാണു ലക്ഷ്യം.
ടാറ്റ പാസഞ്ചർ വാഹനം പ്രത്യേക വിഭാഗമാക്കും
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
