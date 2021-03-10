കൊച്ചി∙ ചെറുകിട വായ്പ എടുത്തിട്ടുള്ള സ്ത്രീകളുടെ എണ്ണം ഇന്ത്യയിൽ 4.7 കോടിക്കു മുകളിലെത്തി. രാജ്യത്തെ റീട്ടെയിൽ വായ്പയുടെ 28% വരുമിതെന്ന് ട്രാൻസ്യൂണിയൻ സിബിൽ റിപ്പോർട്ടിൽ പറയുന്നു. 2014സെപ്റ്റംബറിൽ 23% ആയിരുന്നതാണ് 2020ൽ 28% ആയത്. സ്ത്രീകളുടെ ശരാശരി സിബിൽ സ്കോർ (719) പുരുഷന്മാരുടേതിനേക്കാൾ (709) മെച്ചപ്പെട്ടതാണ്.
റീട്ടെയിൽ വായ്പ: 28% സ്ത്രീകളുടേത്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
