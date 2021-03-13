News
വിലക്കയറ്റം തുടരുന്നു

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ കഴിഞ്ഞ മാസം ചില്ലറവിലസൂചിക മുൻകൊല്ലം ഫെബ്രുവരിയിലേതിനെക്കാൾ 5.03% ഉയർന്നു. ജനുവരിയിൽ കയറ്റം 4.06% ആയിരുന്നു. ഭക്ഷ്യോൽപന്ന വിലകളിലെ ഉയർച്ചയാണ് കഴിഞ്ഞ മാസം മൊത്തം സൂചികയെ പിടിച്ചുയർത്തിയത്. 3.87% വിലവർധനയാണ് ഭക്ഷ്യോൽപന്നവിഭാഗത്തിലുണ്ടായത്. ഇന്ധനവിഭാഗത്തിൽ 3.53% വർധനയാണുള്ളത്.2% മുതൽ 6% വരെ (ശരാശരി 4%) വിലക്കയറ്റമാകാമെന്നാണ് റിസർവ് ബാങ്ക് വിലയിരുത്തൽ.
