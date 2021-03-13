News
എസ്. ശ്രീമതി ഐഒബി എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് ഡയറക്ടർ

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കൊച്ചി∙ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓവർസീസ് ബാങ്ക് എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് ഡയറക്ടറായി എസ്. ശ്രീമതി ചുമതലയേറ്റു. മുൻപ് കാനറ ബാങ്ക് ചീഫ് ജനറൽ മാനേജരായിരുന്നു. ബാങ്കിങ് സേവന രംഗത്ത് 34 വർഷം പിന്നിടുന്നു
