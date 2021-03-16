News
കിയയ്ക്കു പുതിയ സെയിൽസ് മേധാവി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ കിയ മോട്ടോഴ്സ് ഇന്ത്യ, സെയിൽസ്– മാർക്കറ്റിങ് മേധാവിയായി ഹർദീപ് സിങ് ബ്രാറിനെ നിയമിച്ചു. മാരുതി സുസുകി, ഫോക്സ്‌വാഗൻ, ജിഎം, നിസാൻ, ഗ്രേറ്റ്‌വാൾ മോട്ടോഴ്സ് തുടങ്ങിയ കമ്പനികളിൽ സീനിയർ മാനേജ്മെന്റ് തസ്തികകളിൽ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
