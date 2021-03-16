മുംബൈ∙ ടാറ്റ മോട്ടോഴ്സ് ഇടത്തരം വാണിജ്യ ട്രക്ക് ആയ അൾട്രാ സ്ലീക് ടി സീരീസ് പുറത്തിറക്കി.നഗരപ്രദേശങ്ങളിലെ ചരക്കുനീക്കത്തിന് അനുയോജ്യമായ വാഹനം വിവിധ ആവശ്യങ്ങൾക്ക് ഉതകുന്ന രീതിയിൽ 4 ടയർ, 6 ടയർ, വിവിധ വലിപ്പത്തിലുള്ള ഡെക്ക് പതിപ്പുകളിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.100 എച്ച്പി കരുത്തുള്ള എൻജിൻ. 3 വർഷം അല്ലെങ്കിൽ 3 ലക്ഷം കിലോമീറ്റർ വാറന്റി.
അൾട്രാ സ്ലീക് ടി ട്രക്കുമായി ടാറ്റ
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
