ന്യൂയോർക്ക്∙ പെപ്സികോ മുൻ ആഗോള മേധാവിയും ഇന്ത്യൻ വംശജയുമായ ഇന്ദ്ര നൂയിയുടെഓർമപ്പുസ്തകം സെപ്റ്റംബർ 28ന് പുറത്തിറങ്ങും.കുട്ടിക്കാല അനുഭവങ്ങൾ മുതൽ ലോകത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ശക്തയായ കോർപറേറ്റ് മേധാവിയായി ഉയർന്നതു വരെയുള്ള ജീവിതമാണ് ‘മൈ ലൈഫ് ഇൻ ഫുൾ: വർക്ക്, ഫാമിലി ആൻഡ് അവർ ഫ്യൂച്ചർ’ എന്ന പുസ്തകത്തിലുള്ളത്.
ഇന്ദ്ര നൂയിയുടെ ഓർമപ്പുസ്തകം ഈ വർഷം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
K Sudhakaran reluctant to take on CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadom
-
Ground report | After bowing to workers’ pressure, CPM faces a tough ‘kit fight’ in Kuttiadi
-
Stiff triangular contest now on in Nemom unlike in 2016
-
CPM divided on Sabarimala issue, Yechury rejects minister’s apology
-
India adds 35,871 new COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 102 days