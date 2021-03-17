News
ഇന്ദ്ര നൂയിയുടെ ഓർമപ്പുസ്തകം ഈ വർഷം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂയോർക്ക്∙ പെപ്സികോ മുൻ ആഗോള മേധാവിയും ഇന്ത്യൻ വംശജയുമായ ഇന്ദ്ര നൂയിയുടെഓർമപ്പുസ്തകം സെപ്റ്റംബർ 28ന് പുറത്തിറങ്ങും.കുട്ടിക്കാല അനുഭവങ്ങൾ മുതൽ ലോകത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ശക്തയായ കോർപറേറ്റ് മേധാവിയായി ഉയർന്നതു വരെയുള്ള ജീവിതമാണ് ‘മൈ ലൈഫ് ഇൻ ഫുൾ: വർക്ക്, ഫാമിലി ആൻഡ് അവർ ഫ്യൂച്ചർ’ എന്ന പുസ്തകത്തിലുള്ളത്. 
