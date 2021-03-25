ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ ലോക്ഡൗൺ മൂലം വിമാന യാത്ര റദ്ദായതിന്റെ പേരിൽ യാത്രക്കാർക്കുള്ള റീഫണ്ട് തുകയായി ഇതുവരെ 1030 കോടി രൂപ വിതരണം ചെയ്തതായി സ്വകാര്യ വിമാന കമ്പനിയായ ഇൻഡിഗോ അറിയിച്ചു. യാത്ര റദ്ദായവരിൽ 99.5 % പേർക്കും റീഫണ്ട് ലഭ്യമാക്കി. ബാക്കിയുള്ളവ ഉടൻ നൽകുമെന്നു കമ്പനി വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ലോക്ഡൗൺ മൂലം യാത്ര മുടങ്ങിയവർക്കു ടിക്കറ്റിന്റെ മുഴുവൻ തുകയും റീഫണ്ട് നൽകാൻ സുപ്രീം കോടതി ഉത്തരവിട്ടിരുന്നു.
ഇൻഡിഗോ റീഫണ്ട് നൽകി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
