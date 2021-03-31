ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ ഓഹരി വിൽപനയിലൂടെ 1125 കോടി രൂപ സമാഹരിച്ച കല്യാൺ ജ്വല്ലേഴ്സ് അടുത്ത മാസം രാജ്യത്ത് 14 ഷോറൂമുകൾ തുറക്കും. ഏപ്രിൽ– ജൂൺ പാദത്തിൽ പ്രവർത്തന മൂലധനം 500 കോടി രൂപ വർധിപ്പിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് ചെയർമാനും മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടറുമായ ടി.എസ്.കല്യാണരാമൻ പറഞ്ഞു. ചെന്നൈ, ഡൽഹി, മുംബൈ (രണ്ടെണ്ണം), ഹൈദരാബാദ്, നോയിഡ, നാസിക്, ജാംനഗർ, പത്തനംതിട്ട, നാഗർകോവിൽ, മധുര, തിരുച്ചിറപ്പള്ളി, ഖമ്മം എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലായാണു പുതിയ ഷോറൂമുകൾ. ഇതോടെ ആകെ 151 ഷോറൂമുകളാകും. ഇതിൽ 30 എണ്ണം ഗൾഫ് മേഖലയിലാണ്.
കല്യാൺ ജ്വല്ലേഴ്സ് ഏപ്രിലിൽ 14 ഷോറൂം തുറക്കും
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Joyce George stirs a hornet’s nest, Congress wants him arrested for insulting Rahul Gandhi
-
Delhi airport starts random COVID-19 screening from today
-
Kerala polls: Will Thrissur keep left? UDF thinks time for change
-
Your automated payments, including Netflix & Hotstar, will end soon. Why and what next?
-
Can Idukki’s vote reservoirs generate alternating currents?