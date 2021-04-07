News
ഒക്ടേവിയ ഉൽപാദനം തുടങ്ങി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മുംബൈ∙ സ്കോഡ ഓട്ടോ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് സെഡാ‍ൻ ഒക്ടേവിയയുടെ നിർമാണം ഔറംഗാബാദ് പ്ലാന്റിൽ ആരംഭിച്ചു. 2001ൽ സ്കോഡ് ഇന്ത്യൻ വിപണിയിലെത്തിയത് ഒക്ടേവിയയുമായാണ്. മോഡലിന്റെ നാലാം തലമുറയാണ് ഇപ്പോഴത്തേത്. ഈ മാസം വിപണിയിലെത്തുമെന്നു കമ്പനി അറിയിച്ചു.
