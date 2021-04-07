മുംബൈ∙ സ്കോഡ ഓട്ടോ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് സെഡാൻ ഒക്ടേവിയയുടെ നിർമാണം ഔറംഗാബാദ് പ്ലാന്റിൽ ആരംഭിച്ചു. 2001ൽ സ്കോഡ് ഇന്ത്യൻ വിപണിയിലെത്തിയത് ഒക്ടേവിയയുമായാണ്. മോഡലിന്റെ നാലാം തലമുറയാണ് ഇപ്പോഴത്തേത്. ഈ മാസം വിപണിയിലെത്തുമെന്നു കമ്പനി അറിയിച്ചു.
ഒക്ടേവിയ ഉൽപാദനം തുടങ്ങി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
Naxals free CRPF jawan abducted after Chhattisgarh encounter
-
Kerala's COVID-19 numbers continue to soar; 4,353 new cases on Thursday
-
Assembly election: Who did Kerala vote for? This is what the players think
-
60-hour weekend lockdown in Madhya Pradesh cities: CM Chouhan
-
Kerala Assembly Elections: Counting of votes likely to take longer