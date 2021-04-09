കൊച്ചി∙ മുത്തൂറ്റ് ഫിനാൻസിന്റെ ഓഹരികളാക്കി മാറ്റാനാവാത്ത കടപ്പത്രങ്ങൾ (എൻസിഡി) ആദ്യദിനം തന്നെ പൂർണമായി വിറ്റഴിഞ്ഞു. 1700 കോടി രൂപയുടെ എൻസിഡികളാണ് 25-ാം ഇഷ്യുവിൽ വിതരണത്തിനു വച്ചത്. ആദ്യദിനം തന്നെ 2337 കോടി രൂപയുടെ കടപത്രങ്ങൾക്ക് അപേക്ഷകൾ ലഭിച്ചു എന്ന് ബിഎസ്ഇയിൽ നിന്നുള്ള കണക്കുകൾ സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. കമ്പനിക്ക് ക്രിസിൽ, ഐസിആർഎ എന്നിവയിൽ നിന്ന് എഎ പ്ലസ് റേറ്റിങ് ലഭിച്ചതിനുശേഷമുള്ള ആദ്യത്തെ എൻസിഡി വിതരണമാണിത്.
മുത്തൂറ്റ് ഫിനാൻസ് എൻസിഡികൾ ആദ്യ ദിനം വിറ്റഴിഞ്ഞു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
