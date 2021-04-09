മുംബൈ∙ മഹീന്ദ്രയുടെ പുതിയ എസ്യുവിക്ക് പേര് എക്സ്യുവി 7ഒഒ. ഈ സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം പകുതിയോടെ വാഹനം നിരത്തിലെത്തും എന്നാണ് വിവരം. ഡീസൽ, പെട്രോൾ എൻജിനുകളും ഓട്ടമാറ്റിക്, മാനുവൽ ട്രാൻസ്മിഷനും ഉണ്ടാകും. ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന മോഡലുകൾക്ക് ഓൾ വീൽ ഡ്രൈവും ലഭ്യമായിരിക്കും. ലോകോത്തര നിലവാരമുള്ള വാഹനമായിരിക്കും ഇതെന്ന് കമ്പനി അവകാശപ്പെടുന്നു.
XUV 7OO: മഹീന്ദ്രയുടെ പുതിയ എസ്യുവി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
RELATED STORIES
FROM ONMANORAMA
-
India's COVID-19 infections hit another record: Over 1.45 lakh new cases on Saturday, tally at 13.21mn
-
Mansoor murder case: CPI(M) in a spot as 11 of its activists named in FIR, critical evidence found
-
3 UP women claim they were given anti-rabies injection instead of Covid vaccine
-
Kerala SSLC exam results in June
-
Full bottle liquor out of stock, clients lose out Rs 40 buying 2 pints instead