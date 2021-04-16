ന്യൂഡൽഹി ∙ മാർച്ചിൽ അവസാനിച്ച നാലാം പാദത്തിൽ വിപ്രോയുടെ ലാഭം 27.7% ഉയർന്ന് 2,972 കോടിയിലെത്തി. മുൻ വർഷം ഇതേ കാലയളവിൽ 2,326.1 കോടി ആയിരുന്നു. മൊത്തം വരുമാനം 16,245.4 കോടി രൂപ. മുൻ വർഷം ഇത് 15,711 കോടി രൂപയായിരുന്നു. മാർച്ച് 31ന് അവസാനിച്ച സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം കമ്പനിയുടെ ലാഭം 11% കൂടി 10,796.4 കോടിയിലെത്തി. മുൻ വർഷം ഇത് 9,722.3 കോടി ആയിരുന്നു. വരുമാനം 1.5% കൂടി 61,943 കോടി ആയി.
വിപ്രോ: 27.7% ലാഭവർധന
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
