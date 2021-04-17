ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ മാരുതി സുസുക്കി പ്രമുഖ മോഡൽ കാറുകളുടെ വില 22,500 രൂപ വരെ ഉയർത്തി. ഉൽപാദന ചെലവിൽ ഉണ്ടായ വർധനയാണ് കാരണമായി പറയുന്നത്. സെലറിയോ, സ്വിഫ്റ്റ് എന്നിവയ്ക്ക് വില വർധന ബാധകമല്ല. ജനുവരിയിലും വില വർധിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു.
മാരുതി സുസുക്കി കാർ വില കൂട്ടി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
