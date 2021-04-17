മുംബൈ∙ ഡോളറുമായുള്ള വിനിമയത്തിൽ രൂപയ്ക്ക് നേട്ടം. 74.76ൽ ആരംഭിച്ച രൂപ 74.35ൽ അവസാനിച്ചു. നേട്ടം 58 പൈസ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച്ച 74.93ലാണ് വ്യാപാരം അവസാനിച്ചത്. ഓഹരി വിപണിയിലെ ഉണർവാണ് കാരണം. എന്നാൽ കുറഞ്ഞു നിന്ന് ക്രൂഡോയിൽ വില ഉയർന്നത് രൂപയ്ക്ക് മേൽ സമ്മർദം ഉണ്ടാക്കുമെന്ന് വിപണി വൃത്തങ്ങൾ പറയുന്നു. എണ്ണ വില ബാരലിന് 67.21 ഡോളറായി.
രൂപയ്ക്ക് നേട്ടം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
