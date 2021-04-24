കൊച്ചി∙ എസ്ബിഐ യോനോ ആപ്പിലൂടെ, വിഡിയോ കെവൈസി വഴി, ബാങ്ക് ശാഖ സന്ദർശിക്കാതെ സേവിങ്സ് അക്കൗണ്ട് തുറക്കാൻ സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ (എസ്ബിഐ) സൗകര്യമൊരുക്കി. ആർട്ടിഫിഷ്യൽ ഇന്റലിജൻസ് (എഐ), ഫേഷ്യൽ റെക്കഗ്നിഷൻ ടെക്നോളജി എന്നിവ അടിസ്ഥാനമാക്കിയുള്ളതാണ് ഈ ഡിജിറ്റൽ സംവിധാനം. ആധാർ നിർണയം കഴിഞ്ഞ് വിഡിയോ കോൾ വഴിയാണു തിരിച്ചറിയൽ പൂർത്തിയാകുക.
യോനോ ആപ്പിൽ വിഡിയോ കെവൈസി
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
