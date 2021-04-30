കൊച്ചി∙ ഡോളറുമായുള്ള വിനിമയത്തിൽ രൂപയ്ക്ക് നേട്ടം. 29 പൈസ മെച്ചപ്പെട്ട് 74.07ൽ എത്തി. തുടർച്ചയായ നാലാമത്തെ ദിവസമാണ് രൂപ നേട്ടം ഉണ്ടാക്കുന്നത്. വ്യാപാരം തുടങ്ങി ഒരവസരത്തിൽ രൂപ 73.84വരെ എത്തിയിരുന്നു. അതേസമയം, എണ്ണ വില 1.07 ശതമാനം കൂടി ബാരലിന് 67.99 ഡോളറായി.
രൂപ മെച്ചപ്പെട്ടു
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
