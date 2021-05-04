News
Featured Articles

ഐഡിബിഐ ബാങ്ക് ലാഭത്തിലായി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

കൊച്ചി∙ എൽഐസിയുടെ നിയന്ത്രണത്തിലുള്ള ഐഡിബിഐ ബാങ്ക് കഴിഞ്ഞ സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം 1359 കോടി രൂപ ലാഭം നേടി. 5 വർഷമായി നഷ്ടത്തിലായിരുന്നു.ജനുവരി– മാർച്ച് പാദത്തിൽ 512 കോടി രൂപ ലാഭം നേടാനായി. വരുമാനം 6969.6 കോടി രൂപ. കഴിഞ്ഞ സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷത്തിലെ മൊത്തവരുമാനം 24557 കോടി രൂപയാണ്.
