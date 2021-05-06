News
വളർച്ചനിരക്ക് കുറയാൻ സാധ്യത: എസ്ആൻഡ്പി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

ന്യൂഡൽഹി∙ കോവിഡ് രണ്ടാം വരവ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സാമ്പത്തിക ഉണർവിനു തടസ്സമാകുമെന്നും ഇക്കൊല്ലം വളർച്ചനിരക്ക് 8.2% മുതൽ 9.8% വരെ ആയി കുറയുമെന്നും റേറ്റിങ് ഏജൻസി എസ്ആൻഡ്പി വിലയിരുത്തി. 11% വളരുമെന്നായിരുന്നു ഇതുവരെ അനുമാനം.
