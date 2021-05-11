കൊച്ചി∙ സിഎസ്ബി ബാങ്കിന് കഴിഞ്ഞ സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം 218.40 കോടി രൂപയുടെ ലാഭം. എക്കാലത്തേയും ഉയർന്നതാണിത്. 2020 സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം 12.72 കോടി മാത്രമായിരുന്നു. പ്രവർത്തന ലാഭം 119% ഉയർന്ന് 613.21 കോടി രൂപയിലെത്തി. നിഷ്ക്രിയ ആസ്തികൾ 22% കുറഞ്ഞ് 168.81 കോടിയായി. നിക്ഷേപത്തിന്റെയും വായ്പകളുടെയും കാര്യത്തിൽ 21%, 27% വീതം വളർച്ച കൈവരിച്ചെന്ന് എംഡിയും സിഇഒയുമായ സി.വി.ആർ. രാജേന്ദ്രൻ പറഞ്ഞു.
സിഎസ്ബിക്ക് 218.40 കോടി ലാഭം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
