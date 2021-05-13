News
ഓക്സിജൻ സിലിണ്ടർ: വിവരം അറിയിക്കണം

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

തിരുവനന്തപുരം∙ തങ്ങളുടെ വ്യവസായ ശാലകളിൽ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്ന ഓക്സിജൻ, ആർഗൺ, നൈട്രജൻ സിലിണ്ടറുകളുടെ വിവരം ഫാക്ടറി ഉടമകൾ അടിയന്തരമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ഫാക്ടറി ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർമാരെ അറിയിക്കണമെന്നു ഡയറക്ടർ ഓഫ് ഫാക്ടറീസ് ബോയ്‌ലേഴ്സ് അറിയിച്ചു. 
