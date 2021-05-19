കൊച്ചി∙ പൊതുമേഖലാ ബാങ്കായ കാനറ ബാങ്കിന് 2020-21 സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം നാലാം പാദത്തിൽ അറ്റാദായം 45.11% വർധിച്ച് 1010 കോടി രൂപയിലെത്തി. 2557 കോടി രൂപയാണ് വാർഷിക അറ്റാദായം. 136.40% വർധനയാണ് നാലാം പാദത്തിലെ പ്രവർത്തന ലാഭത്തിൽ ഉണ്ടായത്. വാർഷിക പ്രവർത്തന ലാഭം 55.93% വർധിച്ച് 20,009 കോടി രൂപയിലെത്തി. പലിശ ഇതര വരുമാനം 40.75% വർധിച്ച് 15,285 കോടി രൂപയിലെത്തി. കറന്റ് അക്കൗണ്ട് ആൻഡ് സേവിങ്സ് അക്കൗണ്ട് നിക്ഷേപം 13.95% വർധിച്ച് 3,30,656 കോടി രൂപയായി. 3.82 ശതമാനമാണ് അറ്റ നിഷ്ക്രിയ ആസ്തി. 13.18 ശതമാനമാണ് മൂലധന പര്യാപ്തതാ അനുപാതം.
കാനറ ബാങ്കിന് 1010 കോടി രൂപ അറ്റാദായം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
